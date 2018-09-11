AMONGST our community are a number of unique, ground breaking people making a difference through their research including professor Isaac Santos.

The oceanography professor based at Southern Cross University's National Marine Science Centre has recently been awarded by the world's largest organisation of earth and space scientists.

To make this occasion even more significant, professor Santos is the first scientist at an Australian university to receive the James B Macelwane Medal from the American Geophysical Union.

The Macelwane Medal recognises significant contributions to the geophysical sciences by an outstanding early career scientist.

Professor Santos' said he was deeply honoured on the award for his research which focuses on submarine groundwater discharge and has revealed how it contributes to water quality at a multitude of iconic coastal sites such as mangroves, coral reefs, estuaries and beaches in Australia and overseas.

"This medal validates my decision to build a career in Coffs Harbour at the National Marine Science Centre. It shows one can achieve excellence and international prominence working from a regional university," Professor Santos said.

"It also validates my approach of seeking insight from the local community to help inform my choice of research topics.

"Working with water quality on the Coffs coast has given me so many opportunities to research a topic people care about, and to build a strong sense of community belonging.”

Professor Santos will collect the medal at the Union's annual meeting in the USA in December.