An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The two adjoining properties of 70.7ha and 40.47ha operating as a diversified agricultural and hospitality operation at 123-125 & 129 Featherstones Road, Sherwood is on the front page of this weeks Real Estate Property Guide which is online now.

First National selling agent David Small said this unique property takes in a sprawling family home, adjoining two-bedroom guest house, four immaculate holiday cottages, and on the second property, a renovated four-bedroom home.

"Hill Valley Farm represents a great opportunity for the astute purchaser looking for a quality property suited to horticultural and eco-tourism activities as it comes with excellent quality infrastructure, fully equipped and furnished cottages, a 61 megalitre water license and all farm machinery, plant and equipment,” he said.

The main house, guest house and cottages are all off the grid; each building has stand-alone solar power systems including battery storage and diesel generators as back up, have their own water collection and storage systems plus biocycle units.

David said the property also has great potential for blueberry and raspberry farming.

"It's a beautiful home which provides an extremely comfortable lifestyle where you can reside and work in a stunning, peaceful rural location, and yet be only a 20-minute drive from the coast.”

