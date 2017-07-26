An op-shoppers dream: Massive vintage sale set to begin

Vinnies staff Mark (front), Ruth, Vicki Ditchburn, Paula, Gale, Jan, Vicky Brennan, Nila, and Vicki Walker best in their best vintage and retro garb.

WITH racks bulging authentic '20s flapper dresses to '80s shoulder pad jackets - it's an op-shopper's dream.

The Vinnies shop in Coffs Harbour is gearing up for its biggest week of the year, where a massive array of vintage and retro gear dating from the 1920s to the 1980s will be rolled out.

Staff are getting their best outfits from bygone eras prepared as they will dress up each day of Vinnies Vintage week, beginning 9am Monday.

Shop manager Helen Hull said the team have spent countless hours searching for quality clothes, bags, jewellery and bric-a-brac.

"This will again be our busiest week of the year,” Helen said.

"We've been on the prowl for suitable stock for ages, and have come up with some amazing items, including beautiful linens and lace, furs (faux and recycled-antique), dolls and luggage.”

The sale is on just in time for shoppers who are looking for an outfit to wear to the Coffs Cup.

Helen said the shop in Scarba St will have a creatively themed window display, matched by interior décor and display racks that will change each day as goods are sold and new stock is brought in.

"We're assembling a mix of gorgeous women's clothing and accessories, all at market-competitive prices, as well as some interesting menswear.

"These fashions say so much about times past, from short and sweeping dresses, to bell-bottom trousers.”

This is the fourth year in a row the team have held their annual vintage sale.

"We expect to be run off our feet, but that's nothing unusual because we were crazy-busy over the school holidays and always have a regular flow of customers. This week will be a special time, with our volunteers having as much fun as the nostalgic bargain hunters,” Helen said.

"Everyone is invited to drop by and see what treasures we have. I guarantee you'll be pleasantly surprised.”