An independent community campaigner

DR Sally Townley is a professional environmental scientist with a career spanning almost 30 years.

She moved to Coffs in 2000 and has raised her two children here.

She has been a councillor on Coffs Council for seven years, including a year as Deputy Mayor.

She has worked for state government doing policy development for the Office of Environment and Heritage as well as the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

She also worked on the staff of Coffs Council before leaving to spend several years as an on-site ecologist on the Pacific Highway upgrade project.

While Dr Townley is passionate about the environment, she is keen to see community and economic development for Coffs.

"We have all the raw ingredients here, and a great community," Dr Townley said.

"We need to work together to make sure development is the right scale in the right place.

"The majority of Coffs are not wealthy. We are working families, older people on modest incomes and young people, many of whom are economically disadvantaged.

"We want Coffs Cost, not Gold Cost".

She believes there are plenty of opportunities for development, but these need to demonstrate triple bottom line.

She points to structural social issues, namely youth unemployment, poverty, domestic violence and housing shortage as areas which need addressing.

"These require whole of community approaches and need buy in not just from government but schools, non-government organisations and the business community.

"I will form Regional Advisory Panels, including for Community and Cultural Development and for Economic Development as a way of bringing stakeholders together to advise on behalf of the community. People of Coffs seek a more active role in determining their future and I believe only an Independent can deliver this".

She says Coffs has some environmental issues to overcome and will continue pushing for greater safety measures to protect people and waterways from the impacts of blueberry farms.