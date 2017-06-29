20°
An escape that's close to it all

Melissa Martin
| 29th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
This Coffs Harbour home comes feature packed in an ultra-convenient location.
This Coffs Harbour home comes feature packed in an ultra-convenient location.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in suburban bliss this week.

This four-bedroom home at 83 Halls Rd, North Boambee Valley will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

One Agency Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Joanne Vines said this property ticks many of the items on a buyer's wish list.

"It is a bright and inviting level home which offers a sleek and stylish design and captures a glorious hinterland outlook which can be enjoyed from many aspects of the property,” she said.

"Entertainers will love the bi-fold doors that lead out to the all-weather entertaining deck and pool and families with older children will love the separate media room.”

The home features an open plan zone with wide hallways and 9ft ceilings, filling the home with natural light and creating an effortless flow.

While enjoying a picturesque elevated position, the home flows across a single and level floorplan which includes four-bedrooms and multiple indoor and outdoor living areas, including dedicated media room with surround sound.

"Situated in the new estate at the end of Halls Road, this deluxe entertainer's home offers the convenience of Coffs Harbour's CBD, shopping and amenities only a short drive away.”

