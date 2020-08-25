An era of change at the jetty

A number of development plans will see the jetty area transformed.

WITH several development proposals starting to take shape, it can’t be denied the Jetty is undergoing significant urban renewal.

A Development Application lodged by local architectural firm Casa Koala for a seven-storey apartment building is one step closer to being finalised and is now being advertised to the public.

The $14 million building, which will feature two commercial spaces and 46 apartments, is earmarked for land on the corner of Collingwood and Orlando Streets, and would see what is arguably a run-down area completely transformed.

On the next block further up the road on Orlando St is the site of what will be a six-storey mixed-use development from developers Mildura Property Pty Ltd.

The development, which was approved in late 2017, will consist of office spaces, 10 apartments, commercial premises and a medical centre.

Major construction works have not commenced at this stage.

19 Orlando St, the infamous site of the former brothel ‘Spank’, is currently being transformed into a real estate agency for Nolans.

The former brothel is being trasnformed into a real estate agency.

It is planned that the new and improved building, envisioned to have a ‘Queenslander feel’ according to Nolans principal Melissa Nolan, will likely be open by Christmas.

Gowings, who own Coffs Central, are also planning to construct an apartment building at the site of the now demolished Forestry Corporation building on Harbour Dr.

Set to include a commercial and retail base with food premises, an application for the development is yet to be lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council.

To complement these projects, the council earlier this year announced a plan to upgrade the popular Jetty dining and entertainment strip on Harbour Dr.

But it is the NSW government that is conducting perhaps the biggest revitalisation works of all – the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct Project.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is leading the revitalisation project of crown land at the foreshores, which was kicked off in 2018 with a broad community consultation process.

A draft concept plan which has capped building heights to five storeys along Jordan Esplanade has since been released.

A Project Advisory Steering Committee is being established, and according to the project timeline, a year-long period involving the submission of planning proposals and the rezoning of the precinct will begin in April 2021.

Construction could begin in as soon as five years.