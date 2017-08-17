An elegant home, in a coveted location

COASTAL ELEGANCE: This Sapphire beachside home is all about luxury.

The Real Estate Property Guide team were in Sapphire Beach's most exclusive enclaves this week.

This timelessly elegant three-bedroom home at 9A Beachfront Cl will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Harcourts Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Shane Hessenberger said the home is a fine example of why this address is so coveted.

"Nestled in a secure gated and private community estate, amongst quality multi-million dollar homes, this unique property enjoys an easterly aspect with close and easy access to the beachfront.”

Shane said the current owners have an eye for design and function, adding their own bespoke touches to further enhance the luxury abode.

"The ground level of the home features a climate controlled wine room with double glazed floor-to-ceiling glass to showcase your wine collection. Adjacent to the wine room is an entertainment lounge which flows to the courtyard and plunge pool - an entertainer's dream. The stone kitchen has also been re-designed with enormous storage capacity, European appliances including built-in Miele Coffee machine.”

Shane said the executive home was the perfect solution for the mature couple looking to downsize.

"Most of the day-to-day living is on one level; master bedroom, spacious en-suite, walk-in robe, living, dining, kitchen and office and or second bedroom on the first floor, and the third bedroom and bathroom, second living area and over-sized double garage with storage on the ground floor.”

See more tomorrow at the Real Estate Property Guide online.