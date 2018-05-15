An anxious or nervous dog

Question: When my rough collie meets other dogs he licks his lips a lot. Does this mean he wants to eat the dog he is meeting?

Answer: Lip licking, yawning and big body shakes are all signs of nervousness or anxiety.

Reward your dog when it goes up to other dogs to encourage and acknowledge confident behaviour.

If you pull back on the lead when he wants to approach another dog, you will be inadvertently encouraging nervous behaviour because to your dog, pulling back on the lead in this situation would be telling it, look out, there's a dog.

Relax your dog's lead when it approaches another dog.

