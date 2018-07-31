An alternative to plastic

IN THEIR personal quest to go plastic-free, Bec and Jack Buchanan from Dorrigo came to realise what an enormous challenge it actually is.

"We had tried to go plastic-free, but realised that when it came to purchasing everyday products such as skincare products, we simply couldn't find any containers other than plastic or with an element of plastic,” explained Bec.

But not to be deterred, they decided to take the brave leap of building their very own factory to manufacture Australia's first completely plastic-free, 100 per cent compostable packaging (other than cardboard, which has limitations on usage).

To help make it happen this entrepreneurial couple have now launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund the factory which will manufacture their own plastic-free packaging in Dorrigo, which will provide jobs for locals who may otherwise leave the area in search of work.

The factory will begin by producing skincare packaging, but hopes to expand to other products such as tea, honey, spices and also wholesale to the cosmetic industry.

"We love our hometown and couldn't think of any better place to build our factory and so the opportunity to create jobs for locals and allow us to stay in Dorrigo, was an obvious decision for us,” Jack said.

"And having the support of our community is fantastic with one local café hosting our launch party and keen to be our first stockist.”

To learn more about how to join a rural community in manufacturing Australia's first 100 per cent compostable packaging contact Susie on 0415 448 007.