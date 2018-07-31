Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO PLASTIC: Bec and Jack Buchanan.
NO PLASTIC: Bec and Jack Buchanan.
News

An alternative to plastic

31st Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THEIR personal quest to go plastic-free, Bec and Jack Buchanan from Dorrigo came to realise what an enormous challenge it actually is.

"We had tried to go plastic-free, but realised that when it came to purchasing everyday products such as skincare products, we simply couldn't find any containers other than plastic or with an element of plastic,” explained Bec.

But not to be deterred, they decided to take the brave leap of building their very own factory to manufacture Australia's first completely plastic-free, 100 per cent compostable packaging (other than cardboard, which has limitations on usage).

To help make it happen this entrepreneurial couple have now launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund the factory which will manufacture their own plastic-free packaging in Dorrigo, which will provide jobs for locals who may otherwise leave the area in search of work.

The factory will begin by producing skincare packaging, but hopes to expand to other products such as tea, honey, spices and also wholesale to the cosmetic industry.

"We love our hometown and couldn't think of any better place to build our factory and so the opportunity to create jobs for locals and allow us to stay in Dorrigo, was an obvious decision for us,” Jack said.

"And having the support of our community is fantastic with one local café hosting our launch party and keen to be our first stockist.”

To learn more about how to join a rural community in manufacturing Australia's first 100 per cent compostable packaging contact Susie on 0415 448 007.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Great time of year to celebrate all that's good about Coffs

    Great time of year to celebrate all that's good about Coffs

    News The Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup will on Thursday see it's 54th instalment on the Coffs Coast - in the race that stops the region.

    Proceeds of crime used to extend Dob in a Dealer campaign

    Proceeds of crime used to extend Dob in a Dealer campaign

    News Dob in a Dealer will be extended using proceeds of crime.

    Approved burn at golf course

    Approved burn at golf course

    News Approved burn at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club has turned heads.

    Hundreds of homes to be built at South Urunga

    premium_icon Hundreds of homes to be built at South Urunga

    News A major housing development will go ahead at South Urunga.

    Local Partners