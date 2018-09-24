An All Star grand final performance

THE Coffs Harbour Baseball grand final proved one of the most entertaining matches seen in a long time, with the Dodgers and All Stars throwing everything in to the game.

Andrew Mainey got off to a near perfect start for the Dodgers, restricting the All Stars to just one hit in the first innings.

Chris Cook takes a swing and connects.

All Stars' pitcher Chris Cook returned the favour and the match had all the elements of being a pitching duel.

However, Mainey's arm started show the wear and tear of a long season with the All Stars getting on top in the second through a series of fielding errors and walks, scoring four unanswered runs in the second innings.

The Dodgers Mitch Gallagher.

The third innings saw more torture for the Dodgers and when the third batter was walked, Josh Siebert came to the mound and the All Stars claimed three more unanswered runs.

By the bottom of the fourth innings, the All Stars had piled on nine runs in total before the Dodgers turned on one of their famed Dodger Digs, with Steve Nicholls and Charlie Gallagher both coming home to close the gap to seven runs.

Nathan Secomb at bat, Chris Cook catching.

The All Stars skipped out further in the fifth with a Neil Davies double scoring two runners, Chris Cook inducing three deep fly outs from the Dodgers to quell their resistance.

Siebert then came out on top in the sixth conceding just one run before the All Stars opened the door to a Dodgers comeback.

Trailing 12-2, the Dodgers piled on seven runs, highlighted by triples to Andrew Mainey and Charlie Gallagher, the gap reducing to a three run ballgame.

James Rogers who was awarded life membership of the Dodgers Club.

All Stars pulled ahead in a gritty seventh innings, with Neil Davies and Bill Langler coming

home.

The All Stars going into the bottom of the seventh with a five run lead.

The All Stars relief pitchers struggled through the seventh innings, giving up a combined six walks and four runs.

The Dodgers momentum gathering speed as the game entered the eighth innings.

Siebert blotted his copybook with a handling error letting Cameron Martin on base, but knuckled down in the eighth to finish off the All Stars inning without adding to the score.

The Dodgers rallied again in the eighth, Siebert steaming home on a wild pitch, which also bought dangerman Mitch Gallagher to third base.

With two runners in scoring positions, the Dodgers offence petered out on the back of a groundout, the game tied up at 14-14 going into the final innings.

Cameron Martin.

The All Stars opened the ninth with Langler reaching base on an error before Ben Martin hit a nasty fly ball that took a right angle turn, leading to a stand up double.

With Siebert having reached his maximum allowable number of pitched, it fell to Mitch Gallagher to pitch out the innings and put a stop to the All Stars offense.

Pinch Hitter, Derek Jordan, sent the All Stars into raptures, his double scoring Langler before a Cameron Martin line drive to left field sent both Ben Martin and Jordan home, the All Stars finishing the innings with a three run lead.

Cameron Martin is congratulated by his All Stars teammates.

All Stars closer, Cameron Martin, took to the mound to finish the game off and it was only Charlie Gallagher that was able to provide any batting resistance, Martin inducing two ground outs and a strikeout to frustrate the Dodgers and claim the shield for the All Stars, the final score 17-14.

Cameron Martin was outstanding for the All Stars, his bat scoring six runners, claiming five catches and the win for the All Stars.

For the Dodgers, Josh Siebert kept them in the game with his pitching and Charlie Gallagher was outstanding with the bat, claiming 4 hits as well as 7 outfield catches.

Ben Martin.

The B Grade title was retained by Woolgoolga Blue Sox, who overpowered the All Stars with a 12-4 win.

Andrew Garner was dominant at pitcher for the Sox, with Aaron Kennedy claiming three hits.

The All Stars collected just three hits for the game, with Jarrad Taylor's double the highlight.