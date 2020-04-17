‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

The Coffs Harbour Cycle Club have posted a touching tribute to Philip Almond (right). Duncan Elliot (left) remains in a serious but stable condition at John Hunter Hospital. Photo: Coffs Harbour Cycle Club.

PHILIP Almond, one of the cyclists who was this week critically injured after being struck by a ute north of Coffs Harbour, has tragically succumbed to his injuries in hospital today.

Mr Almond, aged 47, had been cycling on Central Bucca Rd on Wednesday morning when he and fellow rider Duncan Elliot were struck by the ute which police allege was turning into a driveway.

They were both treated on scene for multiple injuries before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Mr Almond was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, while Mr Elliot, also aged 47, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition where he currently remains.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Coffs Harbour Cycle Club revealed Mr Almond's family made the difficult decision to turn off his life support this morning.

He leaves behind his wife, mother and father, and brother.

"Phil meant so much to so many people. He was a tough as nails rider with amazing bike handling skills and an uncanny ability to read a race," The club wrote.

"He was also humble, kind, gentle and encouraging to everyone lucky enough to cross paths with him. The passing of Phil will leave an unimaginable gap in the close knit Coffs Harbour cycling community.

Phil Almond (right) has tragically passed away in hospital.

"He was loved by many and respected by all. The world will shine less brightly."

There has been an outpour of grief on social media from friends and family left devastated by the passing of Mr Almond, more fondly known as 'Philippe' or 'Fabio'.

"Vale Phil. You always brought a smile with you. This is my lasting memory of you," Danny Gillespie wrote.

"I'm in disbelief. He came into work weekly. This is heart wrenching at its worst. RIP Phil. You are an absolute legend and friend," wrote Gavin Hackett.

"Such sad news. Phil was an awesome guy who would do anything to help others," Victoria Whiley wrote.

Robbie McEwan, three-time winner of the Tour de France points classification, had passed on his well wishes to the Coffs Harbour Cycling Club after hearing about the accident on Wednesday.

"My thoughts go out to all of your members and particularly the guys involved in the accident, their families and close friends," he said.

The driver of the ute, aged 63, was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and alcohol testing following the accident.

He has since returned a negative result.

Investigations are continuing.