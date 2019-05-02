Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Margaret Brown, aged 87 reported missing from Deception Bay.
Margaret Brown, aged 87 reported missing from Deception Bay.
News

Search for elderly woman

by Erin Smith
2nd May 2019 1:15 PM

Police are calling on the community to help find an elderly Deception Bay woman, who was reported missing this morning.

Margaret Brown was last seen at about 10pm on Wednesday at Elizabeth St, Deception Bay.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition and can be easily confused and disorientated.

She is described as caucasian, 165cm tall with white hair and blue eyes.

Ms Brown was last seen wearing a pale blue nightie and gown. However, it is unknown if she is still wearing these clothes.

She is also known to frequent the local Norths League Club on 1347 Anzac Ave, Kallangur.

Police are conducting patrols within the area and are asking the local community to search their yards and properties.

Police urge anyone with further information to contact them.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Police identify a suspect in Buster bust up

    premium_icon Police identify a suspect in Buster bust up

    News Police have identified a person of interest in relation to the damage caused to Woolgoolga's iconic shipwreck.

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News $1 a week for first 12 weeks gives you access to vital local news

    Minors to face year-long bans from local venues

    premium_icon Minors to face year-long bans from local venues

    News "If you're thinking about sneaking into a bottleshop...think twice.”

    Deputy PM called out on flying visit to push for Pat

    premium_icon Deputy PM called out on flying visit to push for Pat

    News Mayor Denise Knight learnt about the visit through the media.