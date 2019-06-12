Amy Schumer's new mum photo divides internet

The internet is divided over Amy Schumer's latest post-partum photo.

The new mum shared a picture of herself over the weekend hiking with her newborn, Gene, while wearing only a bra, mesh hospital underwear and sneakers. She didn't have on pants or a top.

"5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!" she wrote, marking how long it's been since she and husband, Chris Fisher, welcomed their son.

Schumer, 38, also shared a photo of herself snuggling with Gene wearing a striped, quarter-sleeve shirt and hospital underwear:

Some followers in the comments praised the actress for being so candid, including model Tess Holliday. She wrote, "Thanks for being so raw and vulnerable about the realities of post partum life. There is so much pressure placed on new moms to 'bounce back' & it's not real life. You're doing amazing & you're amazing & those hospital undies are COMFYYYYY."

A heavily pregnant Schumer during her 2018 Comedy Special.

TV personality La La Anthony added, "Amy the legend!!!!!"

Others criticised Schumer, asking her to "put some decent clothes on and grow up".

One person wrote, "I'm sorry but I think your taking this whole 'natural' thing to an extreme … brush your hair and put some decent clothing on. child birth is a great thing but you don't have to let yourself go in return."

Schumer was also picked apart when she did stand-up just two weeks after giving birth. She responded with a photo of her pumping breast milk and said, "Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing stand-up last night!"

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission