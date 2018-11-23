Amritsar a golden destination

GOLDEN GLOW: The principal focus for pilgrims is the Golden Temple.

AMRITSAR is home to hundreds of thousands of Sikhs and is also the chief pilgrimage destination for Sikhs living elsewhere in India and abroad.

The principal focus for pilgrims is the Golden Temple and the adjacent complex of buildings located around the tank.

To the east of the temple are guest houses for pilgrims and a dining hall that provides thousands of meals daily for pilgrims and visitors alike.

The langar (free community kitchen) at the Golden Temple serves a massive number - 50,000 people a day.

On holidays or religious occasions, the number often goes up to 100,000.

I was humbled by the experience of sharing a delicious meal with 5000 people at the temple.

Steeped in history, culture and tradition, Amritsar is the holiest abode for Sikhs across the world and provides an interesting insight into their faith and traditions.

It is also known for the Mata Temple, a pilgrimage site for women seeking fertility boons and also the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The site is now a public garden and commemorates the 1919 massacre.

Inside there is a well where many people including children jumped to save themselves from the gun fire during the violence and bullet marks are still visible along the walls.

A light and sound show is hosted here every evening and details a grim chronicle under British rule.

The world's first Partition Museum is now open at the historic Town Hall building in Amritsar.

The Partition of India was one of the most defining events in the nation's history.

The Museum is part of the newly inaugurated Heritage Street, which starts at the Golden Temple and ends at the Town Hall.

The Golden Temple, Sri Harimandir Sahib is not only a central religious place of the Sikhs, but also a symbol of human brotherhood and equality.

True to Sikhism's inclusive nature, everyone is welcome at the Sikh's holiest shrine.

The temple was built between 1589 and 1601 and is an amazing synthesis of Islamic and Hindu architecture.

The bustling streets welcome you to the aroma of food cooking in the open-air kitchens and strains of devotional music drifting from the crowded by lanes.

Amristar has a rich tradition of Sikh food - from chickpea curries and stuffed breads, to spicy meat and fish preparations.

Here you will find the only vegetarian McDonald's in the world.

An interesting side trip from Amritsar is a visit to the Wagah Border crossing.

It is marked by the Radcliffe Line which is the demarcation between India and Pakistan and was drawn during the partition of India in 1947.

The illustrious lowering of the flags ceremony takes place here and soldiers from both sides try to outdo one another as the crowds cheer on.

The evening ceremony is a curious display of one-upmanship and entertainment.