Cancer diagnosis forces tennis star out of French Open

AMERICAN tennis player Nicole Gibbs says she will miss the French Open because of surgery for salivary gland cancer.

The 26-year-old Gibbs wrote on Twitter that the procedure is scheduled for the end of this week and her goal is to return for Wimbledon qualifying in late June.

Gibbs tweeted Monday that a growth on the roof of her mouth was discovered at the dentist about a month ago. She says her surgeonis "confident that surgery alone will be sufficient treatment."

"Unfortunately I will be withdrawing from the remainder of the clay season and will not be competing at this year's Roland Garros," Gibbs said.

"Fortunately this form of cancer has a great prognosis and my surgeon is confident that surgery alone will be sufficient treatment.

"He even okayed me to play an extra couple of tournaments these past few weeks, which served as a nice distraction."

Gibbs, who was born in Ohio and is based in California, reached the third round at the 2014 US Open and 2017 Australian Open.

Her career-best ranking was 68th in 2016. She is currently 116th. She won NCAA singles and team titles at Stanford.