WATCH: Golfer dislocates ankle celebrating hole-in-one

by Staff writers
5th Apr 2018 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:14 PM

 

SOME bizarre scenes came out of Thursday's Masters action.

Tony Finau, the world No. 34, hit a spectacular hole-in-one at the seventh whole, and the reaction from both the crowd and golfer was as expected.

The Augusta spectators went wild, while Finau turned on the jets and sprinted toward the hole. However, in the midst of the celebration, Finau seemingly dislocated his ankle, dropping to the green in pain.

In an odd circumstance, the American popped his ankle back into place before limping toward the crowd.

Finau continued his round, with the injury not looking to be as severe as it looked.

Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole.
