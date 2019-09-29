American freak’s controversial win

American Christian Coleman has scorched the men's 100m field to claim gold, but did so in front of an almost empty stadium.

Coleman, silver medallist to Gatlin two years ago in London, rocketed to the top of the podium in a season's best time of 9.76 seconds. The sixth fastest time in the history of the event.

Man...@__coleman Christian Coleman brought some heat to the finals of the Men’s 100m World Championships...9.76🔥. Justin Gatlin @justingatlin is timeless. The Legend in 2nd at 9.89..37yrs old👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽@VolsTrack pic.twitter.com/6vEzFJ9f6N — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 28, 2019

"At the end, all my worries just evaporated out there," said Coleman, 23.

"It was a crazy feeling. To add my name to the list of the legendary guys who've come before me is an honour and a blessing."

His 37-year-old compatriot Justin Gatlin continued to prove he is one of the sport's big-time performers and grabbed the silver in 9.89.

Canadian Andre De Grasse, a triple medal winner at the Rio Olympics, returned to form after a string of injuries and took bronze in 9.90.

Just weeks ago Coleman had looked in danger of missing the world championships when the US Anti-Doping Agency filed - and later withdrew - a whereabouts violation charge that could have resulted in a one or two-year sanction.

His press conference after the race was delayed as he was pulled aside to undergo a doping test.

Christian Coleman's press conference for the winning the 100 delayed so he can take a doping test. — James Ellingworth (@jellingworth) September 28, 2019

"World champion, it sounds incredible, too good to be true. For me to make it here and come out with a gold is incredible," Coleman told the BBC.

"I was just out of college two years ago and not many people expected me to win a silver. I expected to come out here and be great and upgrade my silver medal."

Athletics legend Michael Johnson slammed Coleman, but the new fastest man on earth hit back with a ruthless shot.

"Michael Johnson doesn't pay my bills. I don't care what he has to say," he said.

Coleman made it look easy in the final.

The US Anti-Doping Agency has never reported a positive drug test for Coleman. The agency said Coleman has been tested on 20 separate occasions in 2018 and 2019. He missed a drug test on April 26, his third missed test since June 2018.

But the World Anti-Doping Agency's interpretation of the rule backdated his first failure to April 1, 2018, instead of the date it occurred, June 6, 2018. On Sept. 2, USADA said that technicality meant there weren't three failures within 12 months, and it would not pursue the case.

In contrast to the boos that greeted Gatlin's victory in London two years ago - a reference to his two previous suspensions for doping - the reception for Coleman was warm at the lightly attended event in the Qatari capital.

Christian Coleman won gold , 3 missed drug tests 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) September 28, 2019

Great run from Christian Coleman there but let’s be frank, he shouldn’t be there. — Mark Hedley (@hedley_mark) September 28, 2019

FANS ERUPT OVER DOHA CONDITIONS

The International Association of Athletics Federations has come under heavy fire after athletes were forced to suffer through insane temperatures during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

World champion decathlete Kevin Mayer believes hosting the world championships in Doha is a "disaster" with soaring temperatures and poor crowds blighting the event.

A crowd of 13,288 - although 1,484 were guests - watched the opening session on Friday night while it appeared only slightly more were in the stadium on Saturday evening.

It came after 28 runners dropped out of the women's marathon, which started at midnight in an attempt to overcome the insane temperatures.

Athletes were doing everything to overcome the heat.

It has brought an angry response from French world-record holder Mayer who criticised the decision to hold the championships in Qatar.

"We can all see it's a disaster, there is no-one in the stands, and the heat has not been adapted at all," Mayer told French daily sport newspaper L'Equipe.

"There have already been nearly 30 withdrawals in the women's marathon. It's sad.

"We have to leave reason aside and more concentrate on the passion, because if not I would have boycotted these Championships.

"We haven't really prioritised athletes when organising the Championships here. It makes it difficult."

The reaction on social media was just as severe with many left slamming the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for their decision to host the event in Doha.

The IAAF, track & field’s governing body, cannot hold a championship in a location where all events can’t be run fairly. To begin a marathon at midnight, in 91 degrees and 73 percent humidity is a sham. 40% of the best marathoners in the world dropped out. pic.twitter.com/EKQPZzkF8M — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 28, 2019

France's 50km walk champion Yohann Diniz hit out at organisers for forcing walkers to race in the heat while track and field athletes are competing in a comfortable 25 degrees Celsius in the climate-controlled Khalifa Stadium.

"I am disgusted by the conditions," the Frenchman said.

"I am extremely upset. If we were in the stadium we would have normal conditions, between 24-25 degrees, but outside they have placed us in a furnace, which is just not possible."

100m gold medallist Christian Coleman entirely unrepentant over his failure to adhere to doping test protocols.

Says “I did nothing wrong” - and claiming the info was leaked to besmirch his reputation. Real lack of absolutely clarity on whether he had previously missed tests. — Mark Woods (@markbritball) September 28, 2019

Christian Coleman. To use a footballing phrase, shouldn’t even be on the pitch. — Ian M (@Marriotti67) September 28, 2019

A runner from Turkey is taken off on a gurney during the Women's Marathon.

What a farce - the 50km race walk at the World Athletics Champs started at 11:30pm Doha time. It's now 1:10am and they're 20km so probably won't finish til 3am. Shambles. — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) September 28, 2019

Two years ago at the athletics world championships in London the Olympic stadium was pretty much full for every session. Today in Doha the stadium was basically empty. They’ve sold 50,000 tickets in total for a 10-day event. Why take it to locations like this? Waste of time — Ben Isaacs 🚨NFLhistorybook.com🚨 (@tweetsfromben) September 28, 2019