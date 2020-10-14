Menu
Look at those slacks. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Offbeat

America loses it over pitcher’s pants

by Jai Bednall
14th Oct 2020 6:32 AM

Walker Buehler had a day out as the LA Dodgers' opened the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves - but all anyone could talk about were his pants.

The Dodgers' pitcher only conceded one run in seven innings before LA's bullpen blew it in the ninth in a 5-1 defeat that sets back their World Series ambitions.

Buehler did it while sporting some of the tightest skinny leg trousers seen in the Major Leagues in years.

Don't split them. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Buehler quickly began trending on social media as viewers wondered whether the quad-hugging strides were intentionally worn - or if the 26-year-old had picked up the wrong pair.

So one brave reporter - NBC LA's Michael J. Duarte - ventured to find out in Buehler's post-game press conference.

Big mistake.

"Hey Walker," Duarte began. "Walker Buehler's pants were trending on Twitter tonight …"

But that was as far as he got before an emphatic shutdown.

"Probably not the place or time, Michael," Buehler interjected, before getting up and walking out.

So it appears as though the internet will have to wait to discover if Buehler borrowed the wrong slacks - or if he's a Warwick Capper wannabe.

Originally published as America loses it over pitcher's pants

Very little breathing room. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Keep your throws up, please. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
How they compared to his teammates' trousers. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
