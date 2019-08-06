‘America is scared’: death toll rises to 31

THE death toll from two shooting massacres in the US over the weekend rose to 31 overnight Australian time when two more victims died in hospital.

This brings the toll from the El Paso shooting carried out by avowed white supremacist Patrick Crusius to 22, with police saying the number of injured could be as high as 32.

The Del Sol Medical Centre in Texas confirmed the latest deaths, but did not release names or ages.

US President Donald Trump condemned "white supremacy" yesterday and called for reforms in mental health and the introduction of "red flag laws" to take guns from people deemed a public risk.

This followed a blunt front page message to the President from the New York Post telling him to "ban weapons of war".

Police have also released dramatic footage from the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where shooter Connor Betts, 24, armed with up to 250 rounds of ammunition, slaughtered nine people, including his sister Megan.

The footage shows terrified people running for their lives as the shots rang out before police shoot him dead just 20 seconds later at the entry to a packed nightclub.

The two disturbed young white men with assault rifles have plunged America into a new round of soul-searching and political reckoning with separate shootings that killed 31 people and injured scores of others over 13 hours.

The grief echoed from the US-Texas border city of El Paso, where Hispanic shoppers were targeted in a busy Walmart, to the industrial mid-western centre of Dayton Ohio.

Crusius, 21, is facing capital murder and potential domestic terror and hate crimes charges, which carry the death penalty. Mexico also threatened to sue whoever made available the AK-47 Crusius used to kill several of its citizens.

Connor Betts murdered his sister, Megan.

Disaffected Ohio man Connor Betts - who had been suspended from high school for writing a "hit list" and threatening to kill fellow students - shot nine mainly black partygoers at a busy outdoor party strip at 1am Sunday local time.

NEW YORK POST DELIVERS BLUNT MESSAGE

As the US reeled in the aftermath of the twin shootings, the New York Post delivered Donald Trump a blunt message.

"President Trump, America is scared and we need bold action," Monday's front page reads. "It's time to... BAN WEAPONS OF WAR."

An editorial inside the tabloid calls for "the return of an assault-weapons ban".

"It does not have to be this way. It should not have to be this way. Mr. President, do something - help America live without fear.

"Come up with answers. Now. Beginning with the return of an assault-weapons ban.

"God save us all, sir. People all across the nation are scared; many feel like the country is spinning out of control. They're looking to their leaders for more than prayers."

The New York Post has called for a ban on assault weapons.

TRUMP VOWS TO 'ACT WITH URGENT RESOLVE'

US President Donald Trump vowed to "act with urgent resolve" but stopped short of offering any concrete solution to America's burgeoning gun violence epidemic in an address to the nation following the back-to-back slaughters.

Mr Trump linked the shootings to violent video games and mental health, but did not reference gun control measures such as assault weapons bans and increased background checks that he has publicly raised - and later pulled back from - in response to previous massacres.

US Vice President Mike Pence follows President Donald Trump as he arrives to speak about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Picture: AP

"We must reform our mental health laws to better identify mentally disturbed individuals who may commit acts of violence," Mr Trump said in an address from the White House.

"Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."

There has not been confirmation either offender on the weekend had been identified as mentally ill.

Mr Trump did condemn racism, a confirmed motive in the Texas shootings and potential motive in the Dayton attack.

He said the "twisted monster" in El Paso was "consumed by racist hate".

President Trump said Americans must ‘condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy’. Picture: AP

"In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy," Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump said he was "open to discussing all ideas that will work" and that he had instructed the FBI to work with social media companies to work together to preemptively identify threats online.

"We must shine light on the dark recesses of the internet and stop mass murders before they start," he said.

Mr Trump was criticised by his political opponents when he mistakenly referred to Dayton as Toledo - which is also in Ohio - towards the end of his speech.

DEATH TOLL RISES

The death toll in the El Paso shooting rose to 22 overnight.

Local police tweeted that the number of fatalities rose when a victim died in a Texas hospital.

And later, hospital official Dr Stephen Flaherty of the Del Sol Medical Centre confirmed another victim of the weekend mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has died.

Dr. Flaherty said the patient was one of two victims of Saturday's attack to die at the hospital on Monday, local Texas time.

The new deaths bring the death toll from the El Paso attack to 22.

Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 5, 2019

Another 27 remain injured, although police said that number could be as high as 32.

They also said 14 of the injured had gunshot wounds, while others were hurt as they tried to get away from the scene.

Meanwhile, police in Dayton Ohio have revealed that shooter Connor Betts might have had up to 250 rounds of ammunition.

Chief Richard Biehl said at least 41 shell casings had already been recovered from the shooting scene, and said more may still be found.

He said if all of the magazines carried by Betts were full, he would have possessed 250 rounds of ammunition.

CCTV SHOWS CROWDS FLEEING, POLICE OPENING FIRE IN DAYTON

Police in Dayton, Ohio, released dramatic CCTV footage showing civilians fleeing in terror as gunman Connor Betts opened fire near Ned Peppers bar on August 4. The footage also shows the response of nearby police officers, who open fire on the gunman. The frightening footage highlights how quick-thinking police prevented an even worse bloodbath, bringing down Betts just as he was about to enter a packed bar.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The Dayton Police department said that the shooter was shot within 20 seconds, .

Authorities said the gunman used a .223-caliber high-capacity gun and was wearing body armor.

GUNMAN'S SICKENING MANIFESTO

It has been revealed that Crusius posted online 20 minutes before his Saturday morning attack a long message expressing admiration for the Australian man who travelled to Christchurch in March and murdered 51 mainly mosque worshippers.

His 2,300 word, four-page manifesto was published on 8chan, the same chatroom used by Christchurch killer Brenton Tarrant and at least one other mass shooting perpetrator this year.

The Sunday morning massacre in Dayton was the 252nd mass shooting in America for 2019 and the murders dominated the news cycle through the weekend.

Some Democrat presidential aspirants, already in full campaign mode ahead of next year's election, sought to shift the blame to US President Donald Trump, who has pursued a hard-line nationalist agenda and repeatedly derided illegal immigrants travelling across America's southern border.

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, an El Paso native, said Mr Trump was a white nationalist whose language and divisive leadership had increased mass shootings in the US.

"The Commander in Chief is sending a very public signal to the rest of this country about what is permissible, and in fact even what he encourages to happen," Mr O'Rourke said of the shootings.

While firearm control is likely to dominate the 2020 campaign, any change to gun laws faces steep opposition from Republicans.

Even universal background checks, which the majority of Americans and most Democrats support, would likely be rejected by the Republican controlled Senate.

President Trump sent condolences and prayers to both cities, praised law enforcement and said he would be making a statement on Monday, local time.

"We love the people. Hate has no place in our country," he said.

Mr Trump said he was in discussions with the Attorney-General and FBI and that there was "a lot of work going on right now".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the attacks.

"Terrorism takes many forms … it all begins with extremism and extremism of all sorts of views from whatever perspective and that's why it's important that a tolerant society such as Australia gravitates towards the middle," Mr Morrison said.

"That's the best defence against these sorts of extremist views that can metastasise into this sort of violence.

"We've seen it on so many occasions and it's terribly upsets and terribly distressing."

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said social media companies needed to police their platforms more stringently.

"I think these media companies have a lot more to do and they have a lot more significant role to play than they have in the past," Mr Dutton said.

TRAGIC MUM DIED SAVING HER NEWBORN

A mother-of-three was thought to have been shielding her newborn when she was shot dead by the El Paso gunman -- and her husband and the baby's father also died at the scene.

Andre Anchondo, 24, and his wife Jordan Anchondo, 25, were shot to death at Walmart while shopping for back-to-school supplies.

Her sister, Leta Jamrowski, 19, said her two-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones - the result of his mother's fall.

El Paso Shooting - Jordan Anchondo died while protecting her son from the gunman in the El Paso shooting. Picture: Supplied

"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said.

"So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."

A mother of two who had given birth just two months ago and a father of four young children are among the nine victims of the Ohio mass shooting which also claimed the life of the gunman's sister.

One of the victims was Lois Oglesby, 27, a mother of two who just had her second child in June.

A photo of the young mother posted on Facebook shows her cradling her baby girl, Reign, with her younger daughter beside her.

FATHER OF FOUR GUNNED DOWN

Thomas McNichols, a 25-year-old father of four was also killed in the Dayton shooting.

Donna Johnson told the Dayton Daily News her nephew was living with her in Dayton.

She described him as a "gentle giant" because he was tall, well-loved and "like a big kid."

Johnson said "T.J" used to take family members to the movies when big films hit theatres.

Ohio mass shooting victim Thomas McNichols. Picture: Supplied

The president of a university in Pennsylvania said one of its students was among the dead.

A release from Father Malachi Van Tassell says Nicholas Cumer, 25, was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University.

Van Tassell says Cumer had been in Dayton as part of an internship program.

He described Cumer as dedicated to caring for others and was among the students recognised for completing more than 100 hours of service.

Ohio mass shooting victim Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania.

Police revealed gunman Connor Betts also killed his own sister, Megan Betts.

A manager at Betts' former place of work said she never discussed her older brother but seemed close with her mother.

Daniel Cottrell, manager of the Smokejumper Visitor Center in Missoula, Montana, told The Washington Post that Megan worked there this summer as a tour guide.

Cottrell said she worked there as an intern through a program run by the Student Conservation Association.

He described her as a "very positive person," who was competent and well-liked by her peers. She loved exploring new places, including the "local culture."

'THE WORLD'S BEST SON'

Monica Brickhouse, 39, was among the first victims to be identified.

She leaves behind a six-year-old son.

According to a friend, Brickhouse was with her friend, Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36, when they were both killed.

Derrick Fudge, 57, was out with his family in the Oregon District on Saturday night, his sister told Dayton Daily News.

Fudge was enjoying a night out in Dayton with his son, his son's fiancee, and several others.

"They were all just down there enjoying themselves and had stepped out of, I think, one of the clubs and were in a line to get some food," Twyla Southall sa

Logan Turner, 30, of Springboro, was one of the nine people shot and killed by a gunman outside Ned Peppers bar

Logan Turner, 30, was remembered by his mother as the "world's best son", according to Dayton Daily News.

Danita Turner said that Logan was both "sweet and smart".

"He was very generous and loving and the world's best son," she said.

"Everyone loved Logan. He was a happy go lucky guy."