Amendment backs small businesses and farms: Hartsuyker

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker said an amendment to the Competition and Consumer Act will bring fairer competition laws for small businesses and farmers.

The amendment passed through Parliament this week last night implements the recommendations of the Harper Review, protecting small business from anti-competitive conduct.

Mr Hartsuyker said the Coalition and the crossbench worked together to back small business.

"Whether it is the small retailer in Port or a blueberry grower in Coffs or a dairy farmer in Dorrigo there is one common issue that unites all small business locally, and that is big business using its clout to eat into the bottom line of smaller businesses," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"We also know that consumers get a benefit from stronger competition in the marketplace too."

Mr Hartsuyker added the new section 46 empowers the consumer watchdog to look at the actual or likely impact of conduct on a market.

It also further strengthened laws to prevent firms with substantial market power engaging in conduct which harms competition in Australian markets.