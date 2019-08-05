Amelia’s swining into international action

GOLF: When the Australian team tees-off in Canada at the end of the month to try and defend the Astor Trophy, the team of the best amateur female golfers our country has to offer will have a distinct Coffs Harbour feel to it.

One of the four players representing Australia will be local product Amelia Grohn while the team manager of the quartet will be another from the Coffs Harbour Golf Club production line, former LPGA Tour player Emma de Groot.

Being held this year at Royal Colwood Golf Club on Vancouver Island, the Astor Trophy is contested every four years between the best amateur women among Commonwealth nations Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa.

Picked alongside fellow US college-based athletes Kirsty Hodgkins, Stacey White and Emily Mahar, Grohn’s selction for the national team comes on the back of a string of strong recent performances she’s produced for Iowa State University. Prior to the Astor Trophy event, Grohn will tee-up in the prestigious U.S Women’s Amateur this week.