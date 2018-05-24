Menu
Amelia Mehmet-Grohn tees-off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Ladies club championship.
Golf

Amelia shoots lights out to win title

Brad Greenshields
by
24th May 2018 9:00 AM

HEADING into the final round with a 12 shot lead, Amelia Mehmet-Grohn was always favoured to win the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's ladies club championship. But she made sure of it.

The Iowa State University student returned home after her team just missed out on a berth in the NCAA Championship and she made her stay in Coffs Harbour worthwhile.

Opening rounds of 77 and 77 opened up a big break over Dallas Lamb and Keryn Little but Amelia made sure of the title shooting a 5-under par 69 in Wednesday's final round to win by a massive 32 strokes.

Playing off a handicap of +2, Amelia played her three rounds in 1-over which was a great performance.

Joan Levingston won the B grade crown while while it was Jean O'Connor who won in C grade.

Debra Tennant finished ahead of Suzanne McOrist and Chris Gardiner to win the A grade nett prize.

Coffs Coast Advocate

