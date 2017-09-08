23°
Ambulances called to Public Housing office

ON SCENE: NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a man in his 60s who suffered a cardiac arrest inside the Department of Housing in Coffs Harbour.
PARAMEDICS are treating a man who suffered a cardiac arrest inside the Coffs Harbour Public Housing office.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the man was in his 60s.

Two ambulances are currently at the scene on Moonee St.

Coffs Coast Advocate
