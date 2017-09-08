Ambulances called to Public Housing office

PARAMEDICS are treating a man who suffered a cardiac arrest inside the Coffs Harbour Public Housing office.
A NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the man was in his 60s.
Two ambulances are currently at the scene on Moonee St.
PARAMEDICS are treating a man who suffered a cardiac arrest inside the Coffs Harbour Public Housing office.
A NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the man was in his 60s.
Two ambulances are currently at the scene on Moonee St.
More than six years after her violent death on a beach near Iluka, the family of Lynette Daley are feeling vindicated after guilty verdicts for two men.