A mother and her baby were in the back of the ambulance when it crashed.
Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

24th Aug 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
A MOTHER and her baby who were being rushed to hospital, and an ambulance crew, involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway are lucky not to have suffered serious injuries. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the baby, the mother and a paramedic have been taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital with minor injuries. 

The crash happened as the ambulance was on route from Macksville to the hospital after the child suffered a potential life threatening condition on Saturday around 2.30pm.

It is understood the northbound ambulance driver may have swerved to avoid hitting debris on the roadway in the 110km section of the highway, about 100 metres north of the Urunga service centre. 

The ambulance then struck a wire roadside barrier.

The spokesman said no one was seriously injured.  

A second ambulance conveyed the baby, the mother and a paramedic to hospital. 

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the crash and the damaged ambulance has been towed to Macksville Police Station. 

The aftermath of the crash has seen almost 100-metres of wire barrier damaged.  

