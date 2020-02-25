Menu
Ambulance on scene.
Ambulance on scene to meet diver raced to shore

Rachel Vercoe
25th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
A DIVER has been rushed to the Coffs Harbour marina after reports of suffering from decompression sickness.

Ambulance were called at 12.40pm and are currently on scene to meet the incoming boat.

Reports are the diver is dehydrated with sharp pains in his back.

Decompression sickness, also known as the bends can happen to scuba divers when they have problems rising from underwater diving decompression.

It is a disorder where nitrogen dissolved in the blood and tissues by high pressure forms bubbles as pressure decreases.

Symptoms include fatigue, headache, trouble speaking and confusion.

