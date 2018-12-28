Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man nearly drowns at popular beach

by Sally Coates
28th Dec 2018 3:18 PM

A BEACHGOER has been taken to hospital after nearly drowning at a popular Gold Coast beach this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call from Broadbeach at 10.33am that a male in his 40s needed assistance.

One crew arrived 15 minutes later and assessed him on the beach.

The critical care unit was not in attendance.

The patient was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident occurred at Broadbeach off Margaret Ave and Old Burleigh Road, south of Kurrawa.

The circumstances around the incident are unknown currently or if the man was swimming in an area patrolled by Surf Life Savers.

beach drowning editors picks gold coast surf safety

Top Stories

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue called to the scene.

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    Be aware of hidden river risks

    News Take care when entering waterways.

    A harrowing history of beach drownings

    premium_icon A harrowing history of beach drownings

    News A confronting reality, Moonee Beach drownings are far from the first

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    Learning to spot a rip could save your life

    News Lifesaving information for beach goers.

    Local Partners