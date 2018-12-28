Man nearly drowns at popular beach

A BEACHGOER has been taken to hospital after nearly drowning at a popular Gold Coast beach this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call from Broadbeach at 10.33am that a male in his 40s needed assistance.

One crew arrived 15 minutes later and assessed him on the beach.

The critical care unit was not in attendance.

The patient was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident occurred at Broadbeach off Margaret Ave and Old Burleigh Road, south of Kurrawa.

The circumstances around the incident are unknown currently or if the man was swimming in an area patrolled by Surf Life Savers.