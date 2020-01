NSW Ambulance crews are responding to an incident in Coffs Harbour.

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a two-car crash in Coffs Harbour.

The accident occurred after 1pm today on Hogbin Dr, just opposite John Paul College.

NSW Ambulance crews from Urunga have been called to scene to treat an elderly woman.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution in the area.

The recent wet weather also saw a driver taken to hospital this morning after skidding off Coramba Rd just after 7am.