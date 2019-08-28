Supercars call puts Gold Coast in spotlight

THE Gold Coast could host up to two night races in Surfers Paradise after the State Government signed off on a new five-year deal with V8 Supercars.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones is expected on Tuesday to announce the government has given the green light for Supercars to begin discussions with the council, local businesses and residents about staging future races under floodlights.

The agreement has been reached on a Saturday race with another to be negotiated, under lights for 2021. But night racing might be fast tracked to 2020.

Racing will stop at 9.30pm allowing organisers to stage their concert package for the GC600.

Floodlighting will be needed every five metres, not just for safety but broadcasting quality with the longer term aim to replace the temporary infrastructure with a "permanent solution".

Supercars had been pushing for more night racing after the success of the Perth SuperNight in May and the first floodlit event in 21 years at Sydney's Motorsport Park last August.

"By upgrading lighting along the course, we can make the GC600 one of the most iconic motorsport events on the planet," Jones said.

The GC600 could take to the streets of Surfers Paradise under spotlights.

"Our economic modelling shows this would boost revenue by more than $25 million - cash that will go straight back to local businesses and support local jobs."

The GC600 would be one of two street races under lights held on the planet - second only to F1's Singapore fixture, she said.

"Major events are in the Gold Coast's DNA and the tourism industry is part of the backbone of the Gold Coast's economy - that's why this just makes sense," Jones said.

"The GC600 is a great national event. But by racing under lights, we can tap into a new global motorsport market that could have huge benefits for tourism on the Coast."

The plan to race under lights would make the Gold Coast event a true international attraction. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Assistant Tourism Industry Development Meaghan Scanlon said the GC600 last year generated more than $55 million for the Coast.

"Businesses have come to rely on that boost around October. That's why the announcement is so important, giving confidence to tourism operators that they can rely on the GC600 into the future," she said.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said night racing would take the Coast event to a new level.

"Premier Palaszczuk and her government share the vision of staging one of the most spectacular sporting and entertainment events ever seen in this country," Seamer said.

"This will elevate the Gold Coast 600 to one of the premier motorsport events in the Southern Hemisphere, it will be the first time touring cars have ever been under lights at a street circuit, anywhere.

"It will bring thousands of additional visitors to Queensland and the Gold Coast for what will be an unbelievable event with Supercars in full flight under lights and in prime time."