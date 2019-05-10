Amber's outrageous successes

LIVING IT UP: Country music star Amber Lawrence is coming to Sawtell.

LIVING IT UP: Country music star Amber Lawrence is coming to Sawtell. Contributed

SHE captured the nations attention and heart with her relate-able songs about our country and life experiences, and now is your chance to see her live and personal.

If you enjoy quality country music, Amber Lawrence is not to be missed as her tour takes her to a stage in Sawtell.

A former Qantas Airways employee and chartered accountant, Lawrence risked it all in 2008 to pursue her career in music and hasn't looked back.

The risk paid off with her career riding high, most recently taking home three CMAA Golden Guitar Awards in January 2019 for Single of the Year.

She was also nominated for five Country Music Channel awards.

After spending most of 2018 on the road, as well as giving birth to her first born baby boy, Ike, and signing a new deal with ABC Music, Lawrence has now released her long-awaited new single Outrageous.

"Outrageous is a song about living the life you want to live,” she said.

"Do what you want to do, don't listen to others' expectations. It's such a fun and energetic song and it's exactly how I live my live.

"Especially now, combining motherhood with a full-time music and touring life, it's not exactly the norm, but it is outrageous.”

Amber will perform at Sawtell RSL Club on Saturday, June 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets are $30.

Visit sawtellrsl.com.au.