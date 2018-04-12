Menu
Amber Heard mocks the Australian dog smuggling scandal of Pistol and Boo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Heard mocks Pistol and Boo scandal

by Staff writers
12th Apr 2018 5:28 AM

ACTRESS Amber Heard was famously forced to appear in a video with then husband Johnny Depp apologising for smuggling her Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into Australia without declaring them.

However the 31-year-old has made fun of the whole incident in a recent Instagram story where she appears to hide a dog under her coat as she enters a Syrian refugee camp.

 

Amber Heard. Picture: Instagram
Amber Heard. Picture: Instagram

"What dog?" she captioned the picture.

In another shot she held the puppy under her arm as she quipped: "I guess some old habits die hard".

The dog in the shot doesn't appear to be either Pistol or Boo.

Heard was no doubt laughing off the 2015 incident where she and Depp brought the dogs into Australia on a private jet without the proper paperwork.

Then Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce threatened to have Pistol and Boo euthanised if the dogs didn't go home to California.

Heard and Depp were then infamously forced to record an apology video in which many suggest they look like hostages.

 

Pistol and Boo leaving Australia in 2015. Picture: Supplied
Pistol and Boo leaving Australia in 2015. Picture: Supplied
