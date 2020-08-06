Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday.
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday. Contributed
News

AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING GIRL, WHO MAY BE AT RISK

6th Aug 2020 10:43 PM

THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl who went missing from Kennedy Street in Kilcoy at 8.30 this morning who may be at significant risk.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, 155cms tall, with brown hair, is of a medium build and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a Kilcoy State High School uniform which consists of a maroon and white polo shirt and dark blue coloured shorts.

She also had a black jumper and was carrying a black with pink backpack.

Extensive searches of the surrounding areas have failed to locate any sign of the girl and she has not contacted family or friends.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Call 000 for life threatening information about this incident

amber alert kilcoy missing police qps queensland
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER: Coffs Coast’s cutest baby announced

        Premium Content WINNER: Coffs Coast’s cutest baby announced

        News Here is the winning bub as voted by our readers, as well as the adorable runners-up.

        PHOTOS: Out and About on Coffs Cup Day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and About on Coffs Cup Day

        People and Places See who came out to enjoy Coffs Cup Day 2020

        Police make another arrest in connection to ice drug ring

        Premium Content Police make another arrest in connection to ice drug ring

        Crime Man accused involvement in drug ring uncovered in bikie death probe

        Harrison helps Bellamy to $101 Cup Day winner

        Premium Content Harrison helps Bellamy to $101 Cup Day winner

        Horses Coming in as an emergency Bellamy’s chances were slim to none, but that wouldn’t...