Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
Breaking

AMBER ALERT: Four children taken from Ipswich

Hannah Busch
by
12th Apr 2019 6:09 PM

POLICE are calling for help to find four children taken from a home in East Ipswich this afternoon. A man was seen dragging a boy, 5, into a car.

QPS issued an amber alert at 6.01pm calling for urgent assistance. 

"Shane Perry, 37 - who is known to the children, but is not their father - was seen dragging a five-year-old boy from a car and into a silver Commodore before three other children - a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy - were coerced into also getting in," the alert said. 

Shane Perry, 37.
Shane Perry, 37.

"They are believed to be travelling in a silver Commodore with New South Wales registration ARV50A and may be in the Logan area or making their way interstate."

Anyone with information has been urged to phone 131 564, or 000 for life-threatening information. 

This car is subject to an amber alert
This car is subject to an amber alert
amber alert editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Skydiving into the history books

    premium_icon Skydiving into the history books

    News A COFFS Harbour man with an unquenchable thirst for adrenaline has just qualified to participate in the pinnacle event for his sport.

    Your guide on fuel prices

    premium_icon Your guide on fuel prices

    News Best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    Colour and culture filled the streets

    premium_icon Colour and culture filled the streets

    News Woolgoolga's new Sikh temple brought the crowds

    Pair accused of trafficking cocaine to North Coast

    premium_icon Pair accused of trafficking cocaine to North Coast

    Crime 12kg of cocaine was found stashed in a car's fuel tank