Police are concerned for the safety of the five-year-old.
News

Amber alert: Boy, 5, missing in Brisbane’s north

by Antonia O’Flaherty
13th Mar 2019 7:50 PM

AN AMBER alert has been issued for a five-year-old boy who is missing from a home at Windsor in Brisbane's north.

Police believe he could be at serious risk.

A 38-year-old woman, Cassandra Standley, and 35-year-old man, Shannon Adams, who are both known to the boy, were last seen with him last Wednesday, and were reported missing to police today.

Police believe the trio may be in the Aspley area in Brisbane's north.

Shannon Adams
Shannon Adams

 

 

Cassandra Standley
Cassandra Standley


The boy is described as Caucasian, about 120cm tall, of fair complexion with short blond hair.

Ms Standley is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall, of a slim build with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Mr Adams is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to come forward. Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

