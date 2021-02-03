Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

by Sarah Sharples
3rd Feb 2021 9:04 AM

 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who will take over the top spot of the company during the third quarter of this year.

Mr Bezos will still be a part of the company that he founded in 1994 and will transition to executive chair of Amazon's Board.

"I'm excited to announce that this Q3 I'll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO," Mr Bezos said in a letter to employees.

"In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Amazon has transformed from an online bookstore to a mega retailer under Mr Bezos leadership.

More to come...

Originally published as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

More Stories

amazon amazon ceo business jeff bezos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        160+ KPH: P-plater caught twice at high speed on new highway

        Premium Content 160+ KPH: P-plater caught twice at high speed on new highway

        News First detected near Maclean, police catch up with 17 year-old twice in two hours

        MAD money on offer to create next generation of greenies

        Premium Content MAD money on offer to create next generation of greenies

        Education ‘Be bold’: Council grants encourage kids to plant trees, create animal habitat and...

        Have you got a Christmas credit hangover?

        Premium Content Have you got a Christmas credit hangover?

        Money Help at hand in Coffs as survey shows one in three pay off the presents later

        Firefighters on the scene as solar panels sizzle

        Premium Content Firefighters on the scene as solar panels sizzle

        News Staff were evacuated and the fire brigade called in.