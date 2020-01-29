Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Amazing reason for Aus Day outrage

Keith Woods
by and Keith Woods
29th Jan 2020 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ISN'T it incredible what some people find offensive these days?

Take the following statement.

"I pledge my loyalty to Australia and its people, whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold and obey."

This is the pledge when people become Australian citizens. The words were uttered by thousands on Sunday at Australia Day ceremonies around the country.

Pretty uncontroversial, one would have thought. Wrong!

An Australia Day citizenship ceremony. Photo: Alistair Brightman.
An Australia Day citizenship ceremony. Photo: Alistair Brightman.

Labor MP Tanya Plibersek managed to provoke a furious backlash from her own supporters by making a short speech at a Sydney Opera House ceremony that celebrated the values enshrined in this pledge.

Ms Plibersek even went as far as to suggest the pledge, and what it means, should be learnt by "every Australian school student".

Oh dear. Apparently democracy, liberty and most especially, respecting the rule of law, are not values that a federal Labor MP should be espousing.

The backlash was vicious.

One critic recommended to Ms Plibersek that the pledge be "shoved where the sun don't shine," while appearing to be upset that a commitment to respecting the rule of law might hamper his ability to "throw bricks" during political protests.

A comments from a person objecting to Tanya Plibersek's Australia Day speech.
A comments from a person objecting to Tanya Plibersek's Australia Day speech.

Another told Ms Plibersek she found the whole business so offensive she "can't wait to rid myself of this country."

Ms Plibersek was also told she had "lost the plot", was a "right-wing nutter" and accused of "disgusting behaviour".

A comments from a person objecting to Tanya Plibersek's Australia Day speech.
A comments from a person objecting to Tanya Plibersek's Australia Day speech.

As is so often the case, the complaints revealed far more about the complainers than the target of their ire.

Ms Plibersek's speech - about what it means to be Australian - was excellent.

The pledge, she said, was "an elegant expression of what it takes to be a good citizen - of the rights we hold and the responsibilities we owe".

"Contrary of what some people seem to think, patriotism is not about exclusion. It's not about policing the boundary of who does or doesn't count as Australian.

"Patriotism, like mateship, is about solidarity. It's about what we owe each other as citizens."

In a possible rebuke to the sort of people who ultimately cried foul, Ms Plibersek said it was possible to love your country, while working to improve it.

"To love your country is not to assume that it's perfect," she said. "Patriotism is not above self-reflection and self-improvement.

"You can be proud of your citizenship and dedicated to progress. You can cherish this nation and want to make it better.

"You can be a progressive and love your country: I certainly do."

Tanya Plibersek. Picture: Jane Dempster/The Australian
Tanya Plibersek. Picture: Jane Dempster/The Australian

The fact that so many people took issue with all this illustrates the scale of the challenge leader Anthony Albanese faces in redirecting federal Labor back to centre ground without causing civil war within his party.

We can only hope that he succeeds, with the help of colleagues like Ms Plibersek. As this summer has proven, the Federal Government needs the sort of scrutiny that only a proper, grown-up opposition can provide.

What we don't need is more of the sort of self-loathing and needless antagonism common among the sort of people that objected to Tanya Plibersek's fine words.

As she also said in her speech: "Australia is strongest when we all embrace the high standards we set for citizenship."

More Stories

Show More
australia day australia day 2020 editors picks outrage social media

Just In

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort
    • 29th Jan 2020 12:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorcyclist injured in crash on the Pacific Highway

        premium_icon Motorcyclist injured in crash on the Pacific Highway

        Breaking A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in a crash with a motor vehicle on the Pacific Highway at South Coffs.

        • 29th Jan 2020 11:45 AM
        Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

        Banding together to raise funds to farewell young mother

        News Fundraising effort for the family of a young mother killed in crash.

        ‘Strong arm’ drug laws criminalise youth warn Greens

        premium_icon ‘Strong arm’ drug laws criminalise youth warn Greens

        Politics Coffs Harbour Greens spread strip search information at event.

        Trivago misled consumers over hotel room rates

        premium_icon Trivago misled consumers over hotel room rates

        News The company promised travellers the best hotel deals available