‘Amazing humans’: Local volunteers battle fires down south

Some of the mid north coast crew currently battling the fires down south.

SEVERAL NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers from the mid north coast have this week journeyed down south to help in the battle against the devastating bushfires.

A total of 25 volunteers - who have been working hard since August last year when bushfires began affecting the northern NSW region - left for Queanbeyan on Monday morning.

They are set to return on Friday and another crew are currently preparing to take their place.

Two mid north coast RFS staff members have also been deployed down south.

The team took to social media to praise the volunteers for their courageous efforts.

"When the call went out they didn't hesitate to put their hands up," the statement read.

"We would like to acknowledge and thank their families for supporting their deployment. We wish them all safe travels."

The post has received over a thousand 'likes' and 'shares' on Facebook, with countless people sharing their messages of support and appreciation.

"You're all amazing humans. Thank you for your service. Stay safe down there," Louisa Fallon wrote.

"Amazing that they are still going. A big thank you to them and their families," wrote Cheryl Young.

"Thanks for helping our southern families, I have lots of family in Queanbeyan, I hope they don't actually need you of course. Stay safe," said Sharon Jarman.

The Queanbeyan council area is currently being affected by the 37,000ha North Black Range fire, the 63,600ha Charleys Forest fire and the 9,500ha Jinden fire, with numerous other large-scale fires burning nearby.