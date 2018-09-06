Stunning eagle-eyed view of our ghost forest

Ghost trees at Hinze Dam. Picture from drone footage by Glenn Hampson.

NOTHING beats seeing the beautiful Gold Coast from the air.

As the mist begins to curl away between the ancient gums thanks to golden rays of sunshine, ghost trees appear.

Spindly, spiritual and slightly unsettling, an early morning at Hinze Dam is as refreshing as it is eerie.

The extra water has caught these trees forever in a watery trap - but the view is undeniably mesmerising.