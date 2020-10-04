Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

'Amazing bloke': Teen dies in Casino car crash

by Lucy Hughes Jones
4th Oct 2020 5:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A family in the state's northern rivers region has been shattered by the death of a teenage boy, whose car crashed into a tree on Saturday.

Jaylan Stewart (right), who died in a car crash in Casino on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Jaylan Stewart (right), who died in a car crash in Casino on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Promising young footballer Jaylan Stewart was driving down a rural road in Casino before 3pm on Saturday when his BMW veered off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency workers who were called to Ellangowan Road tried to save Jaylan, but the teen died at the scene.

Jaylan Stewart (centre in blue and yellow uniform). Picture: Facebook
Jaylan Stewart (centre in blue and yellow uniform). Picture: Facebook

The St John's College student has been remembered as a "wonderful lad" and a "gorgeous boy" who loved playing rugby.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Jaylan Stewart (right).
Jaylan Stewart (right).

More Stories

editors picks fatal traffic crash tragedy tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Coast festival gets down to business

        Premium Content Coffs Coast festival gets down to business

        Business Four days of online and in-person events couldn’t come at a better time.

        6 top tips for Coffs Coast first home buyers

        Premium Content 6 top tips for Coffs Coast first home buyers

        Property Thinking of getting into the market? It might pay to read this first.

        ‘Unbelievable, where did that come from?’

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable, where did that come from?’

        News Surprise addition to Jetty Foreshore plan incites fury and raises questions

        ‘It’s not just a sausage … it’s a tradition’

        Premium Content ‘It’s not just a sausage … it’s a tradition’

        News Sure sign 2020 returning to normal as community favourite set for triumphant...