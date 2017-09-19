Amazing bargains at Adairs' moving sale

MOVING SALE: Adairs is clearing the decks to make it easier to move to their new location.

MOVING SALE: Adairs is clearing the decks to make it easier to move to their new location.

THE bad news is Adairs in town is closing. The good news is it will be reopening at Homebase (next to Freedom) in a store three times larger. Good news, there is an extra 50% already reduced sale stock in the Harbour Dr store. Bad news? You only have until Saturday to pick up some amazing bargains store wide before the doors close for good.

There will only be a four-day window with no Adairs store in Coffs Harbour. The new store will open on Thursday September 28 with the same friendly crew from the town store.

The Homebase store will have space to stock a larger range of home decor and furniture items and, of course, the spring catalogue sale will be in full swing when the doors swing open next week.

The spring "inspired by nature” sale includes up to $100 off selected quilt covers. Styles still trending strong are modern boho and tribal patterns as well as bold tropical patterns and the ever popular trademark soft pastels that Adairs does so well.