Amazing beach 'Pod House' wins gold for unique design

OUTSIDE IN: The Pods is a uniquely designed beach house set on an acre of pristine native forest.

WELCOME to the Agnes Water property that has taken home a gold award for its jaw-dropping unique style.

The beach house has been named the gold winner in the 2018 HomeAway Holiday Rental Awards in the Unique category.

Homeowners Marian Drew and her brother Derek Drew said they were proud of the win.

The siblings enlisted friend Simon Laws, of Anthill Constructions, to design and build a unique, luxury beach house, affectionately nicknamed The Pods.

The winning homes were judged by a panel of experts, including Home Beautiful editor-in-chief Wendy Moore and Charlie Albone, one of Australia's most prominent landscape designers.

Ms Drew said the property held significant value for her family and would stay in the family for decades to come.

"We didn't think we would win because there was so many factors for the unique category," Ms Drew said. "My brother and I decided to build it with a friend who is an architect.

"We grew up in Bundaberg and always camped in this spot at Agnes Water on holidays.

"I never imagined us coming back and building something like this. It's pretty magical."

The Brisbane artist said the Drew family often spent holidays at Agnes Water at The Pods.

"It's a good way of bringing the whole family together again," Ms Drew said.

"We wanted something that exposed us to the bush as much as possible and I think the architect nailed it."