'Amazing adventure': The cold never bothered Franko anyway

COOL: Casey research station electrician Andrew Frankham takes in the iceberg vistas from the Casey wharf. Chris Genovese

ANTARCTICA'S frosty reception is a far cry from the warm tropical climate of the Gladstone region, but one Boyne Island man has traded that for work in the far south.

Electrician Andrew "Franko" Frankham is currently working as an electrical instrument technician at the Casey Research Station.

He signed up for the job to experience Antarctica's untouched and pristine conditions.

"I wanted to have an amazing adventure in one of the last places on Earth that humans have not developed, polluted, or conquered," Mr Frankham said.

He enjoys living and working at the research station, which he said is a massive difference from Gladstone's humidity and 40 degree days.

"Summer temps are in the single digits and dry humidity," Mr Frankham said.

"The views are like nowhere else in the world, think icebergs everywhere on the horizon and the odd penguin marching down the street.

"The people you meet down here are some of the most fascinating I've ever sat across the dinner table from, from Canadian pilots to Antarctic seabird research scientists, fire chiefs, and the adventurous field training officers."

The Australian Antarctic Division is now recruiting more than 150 women and men for next year's season.

Human resources manager Andrew Groom said it's an experience money can't buy.

"Working as part of the Australian Antarctic Program is more than just visiting the icy continent, it allows you to immerse yourself in the extraordinary environment for an extended period," Mr Groom said.

"It's a familiarity and intimacy with Antarctica that few people get to experience."

Jobs are available at the division's four research stations - Casey, Davis, Mawson and on Macquarie Island - and range from station support, telecommunications, infrastructure, aviation, science, mechanical and medical positions.

Employment periods range from four months over summer, to up to 15 months during winter.

For Mr Frankham, he said the work is extremely varied and not overly labour intensive.

"The awesome challenges that extreme temps and winds may bring, you'll be smiling the whole time!" he said.

More information is available on the division's website at http://jobs.antarctica.gov.au.