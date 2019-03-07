Amateurs have a blast at Bonville

HIT AND GIGGLE: A healthy field of players contested the Bonville Amateur Ladies Classic.

HIT AND GIGGLE: A healthy field of players contested the Bonville Amateur Ladies Classic.

GOLF: Just a week after the Pacific Bay Resort Australian Ladies Classic wrapped up, another huge field of female golfers arrived on the Coffs Coast from across the country.

Not to be confused with the Ladies European Tour event, the Bonville Amateur Ladies Classic has been hosted by the Bonville Golf Resort for 23 years and it continues to strengthen as an integral part of the calendar.

More 230 players from as far as Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia converged on the prestigious course for the 36 hole amateur championship, with players enjoying a nine-hole warm-up round on the Friday as well as a clinic with head teaching professional Daniel Dosen.

Veteran Ladies Classic champion Sharon Thompson from Sydney's Avondale Golf Club showed her class once again in the division one stroke play competition.

The now four-time champion won the gross prize for the tournament with rounds of 78 each day.

Thompson, who carries a handicap of two, dominated the event and finished eight shots ahead of Gross runner-up Karen Wood of Killara who carded rounds of 80 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.

Nett winners over the 36-hole, division-one competition were Julie Brown from Oxley Golf Club and Bonville's own Dora Habgood.

Other divisions played two rounds of stableford with Bonville's Donna Soyka dominating division two with a cumulative 72 stableford points.

Runner-up Leslee Maddinson from Shoalhaven Heads posted a total 64 Stableford points.

Division three winner Susan Tarrant of Ocean Shores finished with a total 66 Stableford points and Massey Park's Patricia Semken denied Avondale's Louise Bloxham of the runner-up position, winning on a count back with 62 points.

Another Ocean Shores member, Sylvia Staff, rounded out the third runner-up spot for the division.

The division four competition was won by Nola Zandegiacomo who had 72 Stableford points. Bonville member Michelle Smith had 68 points to finish runner up.

The Ladies Classic has cemented itself as one of Australia's leading amateur women's golf events, with players coming back year after year.

The weekend commenced with a welcome cocktail party on the Friday night and a sit-down three-course a' la carte dinner on the Saturday night.