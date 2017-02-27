Amanda closing in on the big time

AFL North Coast umpire Amanda Guthrie heads to Sydney on Friday, where she will be an emergency umpire for the AFL Women's match between the GWS Giants and Melbourne.

Having been rookie listed with the AFL Women's (AFLW) competition for the inaugural season, Amanda's development is being fast-tracked with a view to possible field umpire status next year.

On Friday, she will participate fully with the appointed match officials, be wired up to the match comms system that will allow her to hear all on-field conversations, and will spend time with the umpires' coach and listen to all feedback provided on the night.

This builds on the time that Amanda was able to spend with the umpires and coach at the JLT Community Series match in Coffs Harbour between the Sydney Swans and North Melbourne.

Amanda is excited by the chance to be involved in a match of this level.

"I can't wait to get down to Sydney and be around the umpires who are officiating at this level,” she said.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and I want to make the most of it.”

Friday's AFLW match is a curtain-raiser to the JLT Community Series match between the Giants and the Sydney Swans.

Amanda will also have the chance to view this match, which will add to the experience on the day.

Anyone interested in umpiring or in playing in the AFL North Coast Youth Girls (13 to 17) competition should contact the AFL Northern NSW office on 66596000.

