Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Palmer Coolum Resort sign is removed.
The Palmer Coolum Resort sign is removed. Warren Lynam
Business

'Always on Clive's mind': Resort signage fuels sale rumours

Scott Sawyer
by
27th May 2019 11:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer's right-hand man has hosed down speculation the mining magnate's Palmer Coolum Resort has changed hands, after workers were spotted removing signage today.

Mr Palmer's media advisor Andrew Crook said the sign was probably just being refreshed, and there was no news to report on the resort.

It was closed 'temporarily' for a refurbishment in 2015, which put 600 staff out of work and shareholders of the 144 villas in limbo.

The refurbishment was yet to take place and police had responded to almost 60 incidents at the near-deserted resort since its closure.

Once the jewel in the tourism crown of the Coast, the resort played host to the PGA Championship up until 2013, an event which had been worth about $10 million to the region.

The Palmer Coolum Resort sign is removed.
The Palmer Coolum Resort sign is removed. Warren Lynam

Mr Crook said there may be something happening with the resort in future, but it wasn't expected to be any time soon, and details were scarce.

"The resort's always been on his (Mr Palmer's) mind," Mr Crook said.

He said Mr Palmer loved the 150ha property, which boasted a golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, but people would "just have to wait" to see what would become of the resort in future.

FLASHBACK: The Palmer Coolum Resort sign in 2016.
FLASHBACK: The Palmer Coolum Resort sign in 2016. John McCutcheon

More Stories

business clive palmer coolum editors picks golf jobs palmer coolum resort pga property real estate tourism
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    premium_icon Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    News A temporary bridge will be put in place until council comes up with a long term solution.

    • 27th May 2019 11:10 AM
    Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    premium_icon Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    News Driver was seen swerving across lanes, failed sobriety test.

    PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    Rugby League AXEMEN and Panthers let their fists fly in rugby league fight

    Future plans for ageing town pools

    premium_icon Future plans for ageing town pools

    News Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking community input to its plans