Always in a good mood: Coffs promoter remembers Greedy Smith

Mental As Anything members Peter O'Doherty, Chris O'Doherty (also known as Reg Mombassa), Greedy Smith and Martin Plaza photographed on the Red Carpet at the 2009 ARIA Hall Of Fame Awards (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

A COFFS Harbour based concert promoter has reacted to the news of Aussie rock legend Greedy Smith's sudden death.

Mental As Anything founding member and songwriter Andrew 'Greedy' Smith died on Monday after suffering a heart attack while driving in Sydney. He was aged 63.

Band manager Grant Bartlett confirmed the news this morning posting on Facebook:

"Our grief and confusion at this time are little compared to what Andrew's family will be feeling - our hearts and prayers go out to them."

The news has come as a huge shock to those who knew him including Coffs Harbour promoter John Logan who confirmed he was looking fit and healthy when he saw him last in June this year.

John Logan's company John Logan Entertainment (JLE) brought Mental As Anything and The Radiators to the region for two shows including a performance at Sawtell RSL on June 15.

"He was always so much fun; always in a good mood. I never saw him in a bad mood. He was very likeable. Very friendly. Some performers are stand-offish but he was very friendly and always took the time to say hello and shake your hand," Mr Logan said.

Events promoter John Logan remembers Greedy Smith as a loveable, friendly guy.

"When Martin Plaza from the band got sick with cancer we never thought that Greedy would go.

"He was just a very loveable and friendly guy. It's just...wow. We're all getting older I suppose but they're bands I deal with from the 70s and 80s. They're my stock and trade and I didn't expect that to happen to Greedy.

"He had lost weight and looked very very healthy so it's come as quite a shock."

Mr Logan was told of Greedy's death on Tuesday morning.

"Early this morning I got an email from his manager saying please stop working on everything and that Greedy had passed away and that he'd come back to me.

"We had one date in Cudgen on January 17 and were looking at other dates on the north coast in January."

JLE organise shows and events across the region from Newcastle up to the Gold Coast.

"Since 2011 we've probably done about 30 dates with Mental As Anything."

The band performed in southern NSW's Tathra on Saturday night and was scheduled to perform in east Melbourne on Thursday.

It was formed in Sydney in August 1977 by Smith, along with Reg Mombassa, Martin Plaza, Wayne "Bird" Delisle and Peter O'Doherty.

Greedy Smith is survived by his son Harvey, fiancee Fiona Docker and brother Stuart.