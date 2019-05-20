Alternative desserts could be the 'icing on the cake'

SWEET TREATS: Today's bride can be traditional or alternative in her choice of wedding cake

YOU'VE walked down the aisle, said your vows, spent hours taking photos, enjoyed dinner while listening to heartfelt speeches and before you hit the dance floor, it's time to cut the cake.

When all is said and done, are your guests really going to devour an entire four-tiered cake? Or will you go home with a lifetime supply of butter-cream in your freezer?

Creator of all things sweet, Amanda Schenk owner of Coffs Harbour's Sugar Plum Cakes & Desserts, has some tasty solutions and said the 'sky is the limit' for today's bride.

"Although many couples continue to opt for traditional wedding cakes, recent years have seen personal touches like unconventional colours or flower arrangements complement the overall decor or theme of the wedding day,” Amanda said.

"Couples are more conscious about styling and continuity so that everything ties together, including what's on the menu.

"I've seen more and more people opting for alternative desserts such as macaron towers, doughnut walls, cup cakes and tartles.”

These smaller treats are easy for guests to eat and also avoids the extra cost of 'cakeage' fees. To those new to the term, cakeage is what a venue charges to slice and serve your cake to your guests, which for some may take an unexpected bite out of the budget.

