ALP spokesman: PM's visit an 'insult' to Cowper

INSULTING: Labor spokesmen for Cowper Andrew Woodward called out PM Malcolm Turnbull's visit to the Cowper electorate as an "insult”. Rachel Vercoe
LABOR'S Bellinger River Branch president Andrew Woodward labelled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's announcements for the Cowper electorate an "insult”.

"What an insult to the people of Cowper that the Prime Minister comes to area just to inspect things and announces nothing new,” Mr Woodward said.

"Nothing about jobs, nothing about better services, nothing about helping older Australians, nothing about infrastructure, nothing about better schools and nothing about better broadband - nothing.

"Yes, upgrades to facilities and safer roads are welcome and long overdue. But today's visit proves that the Turnbull Government has run out of ideas for the North Coast and that the local member, Luke Hartsuyker, has run out of puff.

"It is a sad indictment on the standing of Luke Hartsuyker and the impact of the National Party that the Prime Minister comes to town and leaves nothing behind.

"The people of Cowper deserve better from the local member and the Federal Government.”

Bellingen's Mr Woodward, formerly from Sydney, was announced the ALP spokesman for Cowper in June this year.

