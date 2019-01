GLAZIERS are this morning repairing almost 50 plate glass windows that were smashed with a hammer in an early morning attack on the Woolworths supermarket at Woolgoolga.

Police attended the scene after bakery staff heard the commotion around 3am.

It is understood a man was confronted by police officers, who use a taser to detain him.

The man was taken into custody and was set to undergo a mental health assessment.