Allora family mourn truckie killed in freak camping tragedy

A CAMPING trip gone horribly wrong has left an Allora family mourning the loss of their brother, who died in a "freak accident" at Goomburra on Saturday.

Ron May was sitting under the awning of his caravan at Goomburra Valley Campground when a large branch snapped off a nearby gum tree and struck him on the head.

The 77-year-old man from Highfields died before police arrived at the scene on Inverramsay Rd, after 3pm.

He was camping with relatives from Allora at the time.

Allora Police officer in charge Damian Grace said forceful winds caused a 9m limb to snap off a green eucalyptus tree, striking Mr May on the head as it fell.

"The (tree) limb was still carrying some weight," Sergeant Grace said.

The Warwick Daily News understands the branch also struck a relative of Mr May, who did not sustain serious injuries.

Ambulance were first on the scene after receiving a call from Mr May's family at 2.15pm, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman declined to comment on the injuries Mr May sustained.

Police said several family members were among those who witnessed the incident.

Mr May lived in Highfields with his wife, but was a respected Allora resident who worked for his family's transport business for a number of years.

He later worked at the Australian Wheat/Barley Board grain silo site on Anzac Avenue at Harristown, Toowoomba.

Relatives of Mr May declined to comment at this time.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.