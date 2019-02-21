Menu
SADLY MISSED: John Allen in his butchery in Maclean.
News

Funeral service confirmed for John Allen

21st Feb 2019 7:30 AM

FOOTBALL: North Coast Football has paid tribute to Maclean FC stalwart John Allen on its website, and also announced the date for his funeral.

Allen's funeral will be held at his beloved Barry Watts Oval, at Rannock Ave in Maclean on Monday, February 25 commencing at 3pm.

The post said the North Coast football family was saddened by the sudden loss when he died on February 5.

"Not only was he a passionate advocate for all things Maclean FC, he was for football in general," the post said. "John was a long service delegate to NCF on behalf of his club and his support and contribution at this level will be dearly missed."

The Maclean Bobcats donned black armbands and observed a minute's silence in their first trial game against South Lismore Celtic a week ago.

Club president Matthew Farrell said it had been tough for everyone, and they knew it would never be the same.

